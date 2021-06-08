Advertisement

Pfizer launches vaccine trial for children 11 and younger

The doses are lower than for those 12 and older
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pfizer is opening its COVID-19 vaccine trials to include children 11 years old and younger.

The company plans to enroll up to 4,500 kids in the United States, Finland, Poland, and Spain.

The testing will include children as young as 6 months old.

Participants will get two shots of smaller doses.

Right now, Pfizer is authorized in the United States for children 12 and older.

Meanwhile, Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available for children as young as 5 years old in the early fall.

The company is also testing its shots in children as young as 6 months old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: CFAUSD responds to ACLU of Wisconsin complaint
Child suffers non-life threatening injuries after amusement ride malfunction
2 men charged in connection to Eau Claire shooting
Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon.
Mosinee man charged in connection to disappearance of Cassandra Ayon
20 pounds of meth, 14 firearms seized in methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

Police wouldn't comment on the pending investigation, but they say detectives have an...
Father fatally shot over lawn care dispute with neighbor's landscaper
Officer Casey Ramstead performed the Heimlich Maneuver to save the choking infant while his...
Officers save 6-month-old baby choking in minivan on Calif. freeway
One of the officers performed the Heimlich Maneuver for infants on the 6-month-old baby, who...
Officer's split-second decisions save choking 6-month-old baby
The bills up on Wednesday are among more than a dozen that Republicans are pushing this year.
Wisconsin GOP election bills draw bipartisan opposition
Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he will veto the proposal that is up for approval Wednesday.
Wisconsin Legislature to vote on ending extra unemployment