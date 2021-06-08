Advertisement

‘Unprecedented’ revenue growth forecast for Wisconsin budget

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau delivered the revised forecast.
The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau delivered the revised forecast.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s state budget is projected to see “unprecedented” revenue growth of $4.4 billion above previous estimates by the middle of 2023.

The news delivered Tuesday led to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers calling for more spending on education while Republicans urged caution and promised tax cuts.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau delivered the revised forecast, calling it unprecedented.

Evers called on the Legislature to spend more on K-12 schools, while also rescinding $300 million in previously announced cuts to state agencies. Republicans called for an overhaul of the state tax code along with a tax cut, but didn’t reveal details.

