UPDATE: Eau Claire City Council fills vacancy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: The Eau Claire City Council selects Roderick Jones, Ph.D. to be its newest at-large council member. He replaces Mai Xiong who resigned on April 12.

He’s a Special Education and Inclusive Practices professor at UWEC.

“I think his experiences both on the educational side and, you know, with the university, you know, working with a wide range of individuals, it seemed to resonate with all the council members,” Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld said.

Weld also said he was impressed by Jones’ passion.

“He really showed and exemplified that, you know, why it was important for him to serve and what comes with that,” Weld said.

He thinks Jones will also help the council improve ties with UWEC.

“I think the opportunity for that connection with the university, which is a huge community partner, you know, and the relationship that we can continue to build on with the students, you know, based on his role as an educator and as a council member I think are all plusses to our community,” Weld said.

While Jones was the top choice for seven of the 10 current council members, they recognized he wasn’t the only good candidate.

“I felt incredibly inspired and just like our city’s in good hands with so many people who are willing to continue serving and just have a love for our city in lots of different regards,” Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle said.

Jones’ term expires in 2022.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The vacant seat on the Eau Claire City Council will be filled Tuesday evening.

Tuesday’s Eau Claire City Council agenda for June 8 includes a vote on one of nine candidates to fill the vacant at-large seat that became open when Mai Xiong resigned on April 12.

11 candidates filled out applications ahead of the May 18 deadline, but two have since withdrawn, says the City Council. The nine remaining candidates are Douglas Allen, Randall DeMars, Roderick Jones, Laura Jones Holm, Regina Melendy, Jacqueline Roelant, Chad Rowekamp, Josh Stanley, and Dang Yang.

Each candidate gave brief presentations to the Eau Claire City Council on Monday, June 7, as the final step ahead of the council’s vote on Tuesday evening.

To become the newest member of the Eau Claire City Council, a candidate must receive the majority of the vote of the council, which is six votes out of the 11 elected members. If no candidate receives six votes in a round of voting, the subsequent rounds eliminate the candidate or candidates with the lowest vote total. This process of elimination continues until one candidate receives six votes.

The candidate who receives at least six votes in any round of voting will be appointed to the at-large seat on the Eau Claire City Council and will be sworn in on June 21, serving until the end of the term in April following the election in the spring.

For more on Tuesday night’s city council meeting, you can visit the Eau Claire City Council website or go here.

