Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmaker compares museum’s mask policy to Nazis

By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Story has been updated to include Rep. Sortwell’s reaction

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin state lawmaker compared a nonprofit children’s museum’s mask policy to the Nazi Party in a social media post that is generating outrage and calls for an apology.

Republican state Rep. Shae Sortwell shared a Facebook post on Friday by the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum in Stevens Point detailing its mask policy.

The museum said masks would be optional for those who show their vaccination cards and masks would be mandatory for everyone else over age 5.

Sortwell posted on Facebook that “The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please,” a reference to the feared secret police of Nazi Germany.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Sortwell responded to comments made on social media during a Facebook live video.

“I stand by my statement that you have a right to your medical privacy, that no government, no business, has a right to your medical information, and I stand by it. And yes, that’s exactly what the Gestapo did, demanding papers from people if they wanted to travel freely through their society,” said Sortwell.

You can watch his full video response by CLICKING HERE.

The story was first reported Tuesday by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: CFAUSD responds to ACLU of Wisconsin complaint
Child suffers non-life threatening injuries after amusement ride malfunction
2 men charged in connection to Eau Claire shooting
Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon.
Mosinee man charged in connection to disappearance of Cassandra Ayon
20 pounds of meth, 14 firearms seized in methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

Only 36.1 percent of Alabama's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. That...
Bridging the Gap: Vaccinating Wisconsin’s rural communities
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal
“You Stop The Spread” is an effort geared towards getting more Wisconsin residents to receive a...
DHS launches multimedia campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination
Pfizer to trial smaller doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in children 11 years old and younger.
Pfizer launches vaccine trial for children 11 and younger
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
WTO panel considers easing protections on COVID-19 vaccines