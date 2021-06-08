Zorn Arena mass vaccination clinic has new hours starting Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning Wednesday, June 9, the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena will have different hours of operation going forward.

In Friday’s COVID-19 situation report, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department says that the clinic at Zorn Arena will have reduced hours beginning Wednesday. The new hours for the clinic will be Wednesdays from 3 until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The clinic at Zorn Arena is offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and over and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people ages 18 and over.

Walk-ins and drive-up vaccinations are welcome, although the ECCCHD prefers for those seeking a vaccine to schedule an appointment online or by calling 844-684-1064 if they are 18 years of age or over. Proof of insurance or citizenship is not needed. For people ages 12 to 17, a parent or guardian will need to set up, authorize, and attend the appointment.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the change to the hours of operation of the clinic is due to the community demand for COVID-19 vaccination.

There are pop-up clinics being offered in Eau Claire County. For a full list of pop-up clinics, the ECCCHD keeps it updated on their website here.

The clinic at Zorn Arena is managed by the ECCCHD, UW-Eau Claire, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

