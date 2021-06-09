8-year-old Wis. boy with leukemia finally gets birthday party after months of waiting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An eight-year-old boy with cancer received the birthday party he had always wanted Tuesday after missing out on it this past December.

Silas Klaus was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016, and his mom Julie Joslin wanted his eighth birthday to be special.

“It’s a long time coming,” explained Joslin. “All of last year in 2020 he said every single day he wants his eighth birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese.”

However, Silas was in the hospital last December when his birthday had happened.

When the general manager of the business, Diane Wilson, heard Silas’ story from his mom and family friends, she pulled out all the stops to make Silas’ day extra special. Chuck E. Cheese opened an hour early so he could have the place to himself and the party was thrown for free.

Joslin said she was glad her son could get the day he wanted.

“I never knew how much support there was out there,” said Joslin. “I’m a person that never likes to ask for help, so it’s kind of a surreal thing.”

Silas’ family drives down from near Wisconsin Rapids weekly for his treatments. He is currently in remission, but still faces 10 rounds of radiation over the next 14 months.

