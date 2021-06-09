Bridging the Gap: Vaccinating Wisconsin’s rural communities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials are pushing to get vaccinations numbers up in some rural communities.

Nearly six months into the vaccine push, Wisconsin is coming along. 48 percent have had one shot and 43 percent are fully vaccinated.

However, there are still some regional gaps. Dane County leads the state with just under 60 percent fully vaccinated. Compare that to Dodge County, which is nearly 30 percent behind, when it comes to first shots.

Statewide, a cluster of counties northwest...Taylor, Clark, and Rusk are all reporting vaccination numbers between 26 and 31 percent, which is the lowest in the state.

“I know there are parts of the state with lower rates of vaccine. If you look at historical data like flu and childhood vaccines, some of those counties you’ll see lower rates of vaccines as well,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary.

With variants still a concern, protecting communities that may not have as much access to health care as larger, urban areas remains a priority.

