Pavement buckling closes part of I-94 south of Eau Claire Tuesday

Buckling pavement closed Interstate 94 westbound from County Highway HH in Foster to Highway 53...
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Pavement buckling during the recent hot stretch is causing issues on roadways for motorists.

On tuesday evening at 5:48 p.m., pavement buckling closed Interstate 94 westbound from County Highway HH in Foster to Highway 53 in Eau Claire as crews spent hours repairing the damaged roadway, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Additionally, the left lane of Highway 29 eastbound, near the Seymour Cray Boulevard exit in Chippewa Falls, was closed at 5:21 p.m. for the same issue for nearly four hours.

Over the weekend, pavement buckling occurred on Highway 53 and Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire as record-setting high temperatures stressed roadways.

With the forecast keeping high temperatures into the 90′s for the next several days, motorists are being advised to watch for pavement buckling as they use roadways in Wisconsin.

The DOT says that pavement buckles when road temperatures quickly go from being cool to hot. According to the DOT, slabs of pavement will expand and push against other slabs, and when the pressure is high enough, causes the pavement to break down and create bumps or dips, or even burst if the pressure is high enough.

While buckling pavement is most common in summer months, warm temperatures this weekend increases the risk for pavement buckling, according to the DOT. Because it is difficult to predict when or where pavement will buckle, the DOT offers these tips for motorists:

  • Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
  • Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
  • Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.
  • If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.

The DOT is reminding motorists to be on the lookout for highway repair crews and pavement buckling, and to slow down and move over for roadside workers.

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN