Possible tornado touches down in Rusk County

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Following several days of hot weather, a few storms popped up around western Wisconsin Tuesday evening.

A WEAU viewer captured video of what looks like a funnel cloud or a possible tornado. The video was taken near the Village of Conrath in Rusk County around 7:30 p.m.

According to SkyWarn 13 Chief Meteorologist Darren Maier, there are no reports of any impacts if it was indeed a tornado. Maier says, “It is a bit hard to see, but when we look back at the radar data, it does confirm there may have been some brief rotation picked up by Doppler radar between 7:30 and 8 p.m.”

The storms were primarily heavy rain producers, but we did have a few other reports of strong winds with a storm in Bloomer, along with scattered reports of pea size hail. Maier says there were minimal impacts, but this shows sometimes you can get storms that can produce severe weather without a warning.

