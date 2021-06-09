Republicans cut state building projects by $810 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans in control of the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee have approved nearly $1.5 billion in building projects around the state, about $810 million less than Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

The projects approved Tuesday included nearly $629 million in projects at the University of Wisconsin System, down from $1 billion that Evers had wanted.

Two years ago, the Legislature approved $1.9 billion out of $2.5 billion in requested projects.

Republicans say Evers was being irresponsible with his building plan, while they were approving a reasonable amount of projects.

Democrats say Republicans were missing opportunities.

Tommy Thompson, the President of the University of Wisconsin System and former Wisconsin governor, issued a statement Tuesday evening regarding the capital budget approved earlier in the day:

“We appreciate the committee’s investment in maintenance and repair funding for our current facilities, and in moving forward critical projects throughout the UW System. These are much needed investments that will ensure our students have the important educational opportunities they need to graduate and enter the workforce. This budget represents a significant step forward for our campuses. The committee clearly recognizes UW System’s focus on STEM-related facilities and the need to provide modern education and research space for our students. We appreciate their confidence in the direction we are taking the UW.”

