Wisconsin Legislature to vote on ending extra unemployment

Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he will veto the proposal that is up for approval Wednesday.
Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he will veto the proposal that is up for approval Wednesday.(WISEYE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Unemployed people in Wisconsin would lose a $300-a-week federal bonus under a Republican-backed bill the GOP-controlled state Legislature is planning to pass.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he will veto the proposal that is up for approval Wednesday.

The federal payment, approved to help the unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to end on Sept. 6. Twenty-five other states have already approved ending it early, saying it has exacerbated worker shortage problems. That’s the argument that Republicans, state and local chambers of commerce, trade groups and others are making for passing the bill in Wisconsin.

