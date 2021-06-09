Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate to vote on police chokehold restrictions

The measure up for approval Wednesday is one in a series of police reform bills making their...
The measure up for approval Wednesday is one in a series of police reform bills making their way through the Legislature this year.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate is poised to vote on a bill banning police from using chokeholds, except in life-threatening situations or to defend themselves.

The measure up for approval Wednesday is one in a series of police reform bills making their way through the Legislature this year.

Critics say there should be no exception for officers to use chokeholds, even in self defense as the bill allows. But supporters say the exception is reasonable and that the bill would all-but eliminate the use of chokeholds.

The Senate is also set to vote on a Republican-backed bill that would take money away from Wisconsin municipalities that cut police budgets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: CFAUSD responds to ACLU of Wisconsin complaint
Child suffers non-life threatening injuries after amusement ride malfunction
2 men charged in connection to Eau Claire shooting
Jesus Contreras Perez has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon.
Mosinee man charged in connection to disappearance of Cassandra Ayon
20 pounds of meth, 14 firearms seized in methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

The bills up on Wednesday are among more than a dozen that Republicans are pushing this year.
Wisconsin GOP election bills draw bipartisan opposition
Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he will veto the proposal that is up for approval Wednesday.
Wisconsin Legislature to vote on ending extra unemployment
Wisconsin Capitol Building
Republicans cut state building projects by $810 million
The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau delivered the revised forecast.
‘Unprecedented’ revenue growth forecast for Wisconsin budget