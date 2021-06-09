Wisconsin Senate to vote on police chokehold restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate is poised to vote on a bill banning police from using chokeholds, except in life-threatening situations or to defend themselves.

The measure up for approval Wednesday is one in a series of police reform bills making their way through the Legislature this year.

Critics say there should be no exception for officers to use chokeholds, even in self defense as the bill allows. But supporters say the exception is reasonable and that the bill would all-but eliminate the use of chokeholds.

The Senate is also set to vote on a Republican-backed bill that would take money away from Wisconsin municipalities that cut police budgets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.