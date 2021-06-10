COVID-19 activity level drops to medium or low for most of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Thursday’s Wisconsin Department of Health Services dashboard indicated that disease activity level across Wisconsin is clearly trending downwards.

For the past week, 39 counties have been at a high level of disease activity, while 33 counties have been at medium. In Thursday’s update, just 27 counties remained in the high category, a decrease of 12, while 42 counties are at the medium level and three counties, including Trempealeau and Pepin, are at the low level. Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are at the medium disease activity level.

The seven-day averages for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all dropped slightly with Thursday’s update.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Overall in the state as of Thursday, 48.8% of people in Wisconsin have received at least their first dose and 43.6% have completed their vaccine series.

At its current pace, Wisconsin could reach 70% of its adult population having at least the first dose by the end of June. Nationally, President Biden’s stated goal is 70% of American adults vaccinated by the 4th of July, which looks increasingly unlikely.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS calculates the rolling 7-day average of new cases dipped from 134 to 129 cases per day. That’s the lowest it has been since late March of 2020.

Wisconsin’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 7,200.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations remain low, with 45 people admitted for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. The 7-day average is down to 42 people hospitalized per day.

Wednesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 158 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, down from 170 a day ago. Fifty-nine of them are in intensive care, 3 fewer than a day ago.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

