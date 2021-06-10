Advertisement

Packers TE Sternberger suspended 2 games under drug policy

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger...
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger (87) carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. Sternberger has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers reserve tight end Jace Sternberger has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The decision by the league means Sternberger will miss the Packers’ Sept. 12 opener at New Orleans and Sept. 20 home game against Detroit.

He will be eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 21, and he could play as early as Sept. 26 at San Francisco.

Sternberger remains eligible to participate in preseason games, as well as all practices. He was a third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casandra Kozlowski
Juneau Co. 15-year-old found safe
Storm damage
Stormy weather causes damage in Dunn & Pierce Counties
OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense...
Barron Co. Sheriff injured in pursuit of OWI suspect
Gary King has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards employees.
UPDATE: Former DA representing Eau Claire Co. DA Gary King releases statement

Latest News

AmFam Championship
Kelly 2nd, Stricker tied for 15th after first-round of AmFam Championship
North hosts Marshfield in softball
SportScene 13 for Friday, June 11th
The Old Abe golf team is preparing for the state tournament.
Memorial Boys Golf prepares for the WIAA State Tournament
WBAY
No more paper tickets for Packers games
Chippewa Falls takes hosts Memorial in baseball.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, June 10th