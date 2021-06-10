Advertisement

Wausau sex offender criminally charged for removing GPS monitor

John Dick
John Dick(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $5,000 for a 39-year-old Wausau man accused of removing his GPS monitoring bracelet.

Police said John Dick removed the monitor on Wednesday. He was arrested Thursday after police received the report of a man matching Dick’s description in downtown Wausau. When officers attempted to arrest him, he ran from the police. Officers chased him and arrested him.

He appeared in court Friday. He’s charged with tampering with a global positioning system tracking device and resisting arrest. He’ll be released from jail if he is able to post the first $1,000 of his bond in cash.

Dick’s offense history includes second-degree sexual assault of a child. He was scheduled to be on probation until 2025 due to a conviction stemming from an incident in 2001.

