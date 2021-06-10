Advertisement

Wisconsin DHS adds vaccination data to COVID-19 racial and ethnic disparities page

By Hailey Koller
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has now added vaccination data to the existing COVID-19 racial and ethnic disparities page. This will join other data relating to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color including number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by group.

This new data discusses the current gap between white populations and people of color in regards to vaccination rates, with white populations being shown to much higher rates than others.

The DHS says that many causes that contribute to health disparities, including access to healthcare and income, may also be preventing people from being vaccinated.

“This pandemic has highlighted existing gaps in opportunities people across our state and across our nation have to keep themselves and their families safe from COVID-19, including barriers to accessing life-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says. “The data show that we still have work to do to ensure those Wisconsinites that have been hit hardest by the pandemic have the opportunity and resources to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.”

The data and further information can be found on the DHS COVID-19: Racial and Ethnic Disparities webpage.

