Baby hospitalized with numerous broken bones; De Pere man charged with abuse

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere man was charged Friday with physically abusing his girlfriend’s one-year-old baby, a week after the baby was hospitalized in Milwaukee.

The criminal complaint filed against Drew Herlache, 22, says the baby was transferred from a Green Bay hospital to Children’s of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Doctors found fractures in his skull, both feet, left hand and right wrist and two fingers, along with bruising on his head, back and genitals.

The mother told police that on June 1, she noticed bruising on the baby’s genitals and that his fingers on both hands were blue. She says Herlache blamed it on a kidney condition her son has or the car seat being too tight. She took the baby to a clinic, which put him on antibiotics. Four days later, she came home from a shopping trip; she went to give her son medicine and saw his face was very swollen. She said Herlache’s eyes “got really big” when she said she was taking the baby to a hospital.

The mother told police she started dating Herlache in March. She admitted Herlache abused her, but she didn’t know he was also abusing her children. She said he choked her a number of times during arguments, including one time that caused her to pass out and another time in front of her other children.

Herlache is charged with Physical Abuse of a Child - Intentionally Causing Great Bodily Harm, which carries up to 40 years in prison if convicted. He’s also charged with Strangulation and Suffocation, which carries up to 6 years, and misdemeanor Battery.

He’s also charged as a repeat offender because of a prior criminal conviction.

Online records indicate Herlache was in the Brown County Jail on Friday awaiting his initial court appearance.

