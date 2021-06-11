Breakfast in the Valley Drive-Thru

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Each June. The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce celebrates the importance of agriculture to the Eau Claire economy at Breakfast in the Valley.

This year to play it safe instead of risking the event indoors, the chamber is bringing Breakfast in the Valley to residents via a drive-thru format at the Eau Claire Co. Expo Center.

The breakfast boxes include a variety of dairy breakfast favorites like milk, coffee grounds, butter, horseradish, cheese curds, and the traditional Breakfast in the Valley mug.

All products in the Breakfast in the Valley Box are sourced from local creameries, farms, and businesses to show support for our area’s flourishing agricultural community. Click the links below to find out more about your products:

