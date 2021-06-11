Cinder City Days in Altoona returns, carnival underway

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - After a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Cinder City Days in Altoona is back. This year’s carnival features 12-to-14 rides, several games and of course, corn dogs and funnel cakes. Daniel Barbacovi, from Spectrum Carnival says it was frustrating sitting on the sidelines last summer because of the pandemic and hopes people in the Chippewa VAlley return to Cinder City Days this weekend, adding they are taking many precautions for those still hesitant about venturing out and about.

“COVID closed us down completely last year so we’ve added the hand wash stations on every ride, hand wash stations throughout the midway. We have a fog system that early in the morning we go out and fog all the rides and if you do want a mask, we will give you a mask free. I’m hoping that they come out, quite a few of my friends that own carnivals said all the spots they play right now it’s been doubling and tripling what they’ve had done in previous years,” says Barbacovi.

Saturday will provide several more fun-filled activities at Cinder City Days. The 19th Annual Car Show is being held at 10 a.m. at 10th Street Park. At 1 p.m., the Cinder City Days parade will feature floats, old cars and more. Saturday evening, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will perform at River Prairie Park. Click HERE for the schedule of events.

