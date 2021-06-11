Advertisement

Commission to send mailers to Wisconsin voters who may have moved

The postcards will warn the voters their registrations may be deactivated if they don’t confirm...
The postcards will warn the voters their registrations may be deactivated if they don’t confirm their address or register at a new one.(Megan Lee with VCU Capitol News Service)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided to send postcards to more than 100,000 voters who may have moved but won’t deactivate their registrations if they don’t respond.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the commission on Thursday decided to send the first of three postcard mailings later this month to 103,010 voters who may have moved. The postcards will warn the voters their registrations may be deactivated if they don’t confirm their address or register at a new one.

The commission will send a memo to local election clerks this summer saying it will be up to them to deactivate voters flagged as potential movers or keep them on the rolls.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casandra Kozlowski
Juneau Co. 15-year-old found safe
Storm damage
Stormy weather causes damage in Dunn & Pierce Counties
OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense...
Barron Co. Sheriff injured in pursuit of OWI suspect
Gary King has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards employees.
UPDATE: Former DA representing Eau Claire Co. DA Gary King releases statement

Latest News

United Soccer League
Eau Claire soccer tournament brings hundreds into town
Group helps build 15 beds for kids in need
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for Bunks Across America
Dairy breakfast 2021
Pepin Co. celebrates the 33rd annual dairy breakfast
Milwaukee police investigating rash of weekend shootings
National Get Outdoors Day
Central Wisconsin celebrates National Get Outdoors Day