Flags to fly at half-staff for Boscobel firefighter

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff over Wisconsin on Saturday to honor a Boscobel firefighter who died last month after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Joshua Fedie died on May 31 after nine years in the Boscobel Fire Dept. He previously served with the Prairie du Chien Fire Department and in the Departments of Corrections and Natural Resources, according to the governor’s office.

Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 12, the same day as a celebration of life that will be held for Fedie in Boscobel.

“Every day our first responders put their lives on the line to serve their communities and help their neighbors in need, and unfortunately, Josh’s passing is a reminder that this pandemic isn’t over and that those serving on the frontlines are often at the greatest risk,” Gov. Evers said.

Evers also offered his condolences to Fedie’s partner Mindy, his three children, and all of his family and loved ones, as well as to the firefighters in Boscobel and across Wisconsin.

