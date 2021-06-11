Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff for Boscobel firefighter

(Source: Joint Base Charleston)
(Source: Joint Base Charleston)
By Nick Viviani
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff over Wisconsin on Saturday to honor a Boscobel firefighter who died last month after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Joshua Fedie died on May 31 after nine years in the Boscobel Fire Dept. He previously served with the Prairie du Chien Fire Department and in the Departments of Corrections and Natural Resources, according to the governor’s office.

Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 12, the same day as a celebration of life that will be held for Fedie in Boscobel.

“Every day our first responders put their lives on the line to serve their communities and help their neighbors in need, and unfortunately, Josh’s passing is a reminder that this pandemic isn’t over and that those serving on the frontlines are often at the greatest risk,” Gov. Evers said.

Evers also offered his condolences to Fedie’s partner Mindy, his three children, and all of his family and loved ones, as well as to the firefighters in Boscobel and across Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casandra Kozlowski
Juneau Co. 15-year-old found safe
Storm damage
Stormy weather causes damage in Dunn & Pierce Counties
OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense...
Barron Co. Sheriff injured in pursuit of OWI suspect
Gary King has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards employees.
UPDATE: Former DA representing Eau Claire Co. DA Gary King releases statement

Latest News

United Soccer League
Eau Claire soccer tournament brings hundreds into town
Group helps build 15 beds for kids in need
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for Bunks Across America
Dairy breakfast 2021
Pepin Co. celebrates the 33rd annual dairy breakfast
Milwaukee police investigating rash of weekend shootings
National Get Outdoors Day
Central Wisconsin celebrates National Get Outdoors Day