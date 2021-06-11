Advertisement

Fond du Lac community steps up to replace stolen fishing equipment

By Emily Matesic
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The kindness of the community is shining in Fond du Lac after a boy has several of his fishing poles stolen. The incident happened earlier this week.

Twelve year old Michael Kurtz loves fishing. And, and with summer approaching, he wanted some new fishing poles. But, but he was told he’s need to earn them.

“He’s been going out for the last two weeks and mowing lawns and he’s been dog sitting for some of our friends and just doing any tasks that he can earn money to buy the fishing poles that he wanted,” says Kurtz’s mom, Linda.

But, just days after putting in that work and buying himself more than $200 worth of new equipment, Michael Kurtz realized everything was gone -- stolen from his yard. He says, “I came outside to go put them away and they were gone, couldn’t find them anywhere.”

His mother taking to Facebook, venting her frustration and anger over the theft. “Hoping that person would see it and bring it back and everybody else saw it and the whole community came together and everybody was offering to get him a fishing pole,” says Linda Kurtz.

Less than 24 hours later, strangers in the community, who saw Linda Kurtz’s post, started reaching out. Some replaced what had been stolen and more. Other handing over gift cards for Michael to buy what he wanted to replace. One man even randomly stopping at the family’s home, offering Kurtz a trip out of his fishing boat.

“I never had an opportunity when I was a kid and when I got older and got my own boat and stuff like that, I would to, it would make my day and I’m sure it will make his,” said Dave Schmitz, the man who made that offer

The outpouring of support and replacement fishing equipment has been overwhelming for Kurtz. He mom adds, “He certainly has enough to keep him busy now.”

