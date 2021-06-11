Advertisement

Former Wisconsin teacher to plead guilty to filming students

The 38-year-old man will plead guilty to attempting to produce child pornography. (Source: Dane...
The 38-year-old man will plead guilty to attempting to produce child pornography. (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A former Wisconsin high school teacher accused of secretly videotaping undressed students during field trips in Wisconsin and Minnesota has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 38-year-old David Kruchten will plead guilty to attempting to produce child pornography. He would face at least six years in prison under the deal filed Thursday.

Kruchten was originally charged in January 2020 with seven counts of attempting to produce child pornography. Eight more charges were added in August, including one count of transporting seven minors to Minnesota with the intention of creating child pornography.

Kruchten resigned as a business teacher at Madison East High School last year.

