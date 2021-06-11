High temperatures continue in Chippewa Valley

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday saw yet another record high in the Chippewa Valley, with temperature reaching 96 degrees in Eau Claire.

The record-breaking weather means people like Bill Lindeman of Lake Hallie spent at least part of their day with their kids at the splash pad at Altoona’s River Prairie Park.

“Obviously, the heat and I got the little guy here and he wanted to go and do something. I though it would be a great experience to get him into the water. He’s only two-and-a-half years old,” Lindeman said.

While his son was trying to stay cool in the water at the splash pad, Lindeman was focused on making sure his son stayed hydrated.

“Well with the little kids, they really like to run around. They don’t really think about the heat and drinking enough water so gotta watch out for them,” he said.

Altoona Fire Chief Mark Renderman said people planning on enjoying this heat need to keep drinking water and sports drinks to avoid getting sick.

“Make sure that if you don’t how much you’ve had you just stay hydrated, not only drinking water but drinking enough. As far as the total amount of water you should drink, just make sure that you are hydrate,” he said. “If you’re sweating a lot, that means you’re going to have to put more water and more electrolytes into your body.”

Altoona community members are certainly using plenty of water, so much that the city had to institute a partial watering ban Thursday.

“Our system right now is taxed,” Altoona Public Works Director David Walter said.

He estimated people used about 1.6 million gallons of water Wednesday, which he believes is a record.

“If you live on the even side of the street, you can water your lawn on even days, and if you live on the odd side, you do it on odd days,” Walter said.

He said the ban doesn’t apply to indoor water use. It also doesn’t apply to the River Prairie Complex near U.S. Highway 53. It’s on a different water system, getting it directly from the river.

Altoona Cinder City Days also started Thursday. It continues through Sunday.

The heat’s not stopping the event but Renderman said people should drink water or sports drinks instead of alcohol and soda since they cause dehydration.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.