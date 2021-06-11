Minnesota roads buckling in extreme heat

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Roads are breaking apart as an oppressive heat wave continues to bake the Twin Cities.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports state transportation officials have responded to 43 incidents of road buckling in the metro area since 90-degree temperatures enveloped the region on June 3.

The area is experiencing the third-longest streak of temperatures at 90 degrees of higher in history. Forecasts call for highs in the 90s and upper 80s through next week.

Minnesota Department of Transportation spokeswoman Anne Meyer says the agency expects more blowouts as the heat stretches on.

DRIVER ALERT: We continue to see pavement buckling related to sustained high heat. Here are images from I-90 on Austin's east end: a pair in the eastbound lanes near milepost 180 and another in westbound at milepost 178. The last image shows the repair work before it's filled. pic.twitter.com/i7cHuw3BQG — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 11, 2021

Crews normally assigned to painting projects and lawn mowing have been reassigned to fix the blowouts.

According to the Minnesota DOT, pavement buckles can occur when the air temperature changes from cool to hot. Motorists are asked to call 911 if they encounter pavement buckles, as they are dangerous if driven over.

An example of a pavement buckle from the Minnesota DOT is below, in the lane closest to the camera driving right to left (top lanes).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.