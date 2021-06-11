Advertisement

Minnesota State Fair set to return in August

Fair officials announced Friday the beloved event will return on Aug. 26 and run through Labor...
Fair officials announced Friday the beloved event will return on Aug. 26 and run through Labor Day.
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota State Fair is back. Fair officials announced Friday the beloved event will return on Aug. 26 and run through Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 6.

Dubbed the “Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together,” a play on the fair’s traditional “Great Minnesota Get Together” moniker, the fair will not limit daily attendance or require masks.

Some exhibits and attractions will look different, however. The River Raft Ride, Go Karts, Giant Sing Along and the Festival of Nations Demonstration Stage will not be offered this year. The llama costume contest will move to the Warner Coliseum which offers more seating.

The fair will feature dozens of newborn animals but no live births.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casandra Kozlowski
Juneau Co. 15-year-old found safe
Storm damage
Stormy weather causes damage in Dunn & Pierce Counties
OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense...
Barron Co. Sheriff injured in pursuit of OWI suspect
Gary King has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards employees.
UPDATE: Former DA representing Eau Claire Co. DA Gary King releases statement

Latest News

United Soccer League
Eau Claire soccer tournament brings hundreds into town
Group helps build 15 beds for kids in need
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for Bunks Across America
Dairy breakfast 2021
Pepin Co. celebrates the 33rd annual dairy breakfast
Milwaukee police investigating rash of weekend shootings
National Get Outdoors Day
Central Wisconsin celebrates National Get Outdoors Day