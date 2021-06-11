Advertisement

Neenah man criminally responsible for grandparent deaths

Alexander Kraus makes his initial court appearance. (WBAY Photo)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has ruled that a 19-year-old Wisconsin man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his grandparents in 2019 is criminally responsible for the deaths.

Alexander Kraus, of Neenah, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting deaths of Dennis and Letha Kraus at their home in Grand Chute in April 2019. But he also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease.

WLUK-TV reports a jury ruled Thursday that Alexander Kraus is mentally ill but could still understand his actions were wrong.

He now faces two life prison terms when he’s sentenced Aug. 16.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

