Juneau Co. 15-year-old found safe

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WSAW/WMTV) - The 15-year-old was found safe Friday afternoon in Stevens Point.

The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office released new details about Casandra Kozlowski who was the subject of an endangered missing person alert.

The latest information from the Sheriff’s Office indicated Kozlowski, who goes by the name Casie, had been dropped off Tuesday at the Walmart in Lake Delton. While there, she obtained new clothing.

She was last seen with two adult men in a gray SUV. At the time, Koslowski had stated that she was trying to get to the Stevens Point area.

She has also dyed her hair black.

Previously, the Sheriff’s Office had indicated the girl had also talked about going to Green Bay or Wausau. Investigators noted she was known to be very sociable, friendly with strangers, and would ask for rides.

The update moved forward by a day the last known sighting of Kozlowski. In the first alert issued, the Sheriff’s Office reported her last known whereabouts were at a rest area near Mt. Olympus around 8 p.m. Monday night. She had left her home two days earlier, on June 5, sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight.

When she left home, Kozlowski had been wearing gray sweat pants, a tank top, and white shoes. At the time she was spotted on Monday, she may have been wearing a bathing suit, authorities stated.

