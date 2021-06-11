No more paper tickets for Packers games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers announced they’re moving exclusively to mobile tickets at Lambeau Field with the upcoming season. Paper tickets won’t be accepted for admission, and they’ll no longer be mailed in advance to season ticket holders or club seat or suite holders.

“Following the success of accepting mobile-only tickets during the playoffs this past season, this transition will help ensure safe, secure ticketing at Lambeau Field and help prevent counterfeit tickets,” the organization wrote in announcing the change.

Packers fans will use the Green Bay Packers mobile app to access their tickets and put them in a digital wallet. Season ticket holders can also transfer their tickets for someone else to use, donate their tickets, or post them for sale.

Season ticket holders will receive instructions for accessing tickets through an online account, or they can find instructions at https://www.packers.com/tickets/mobile-ticketing. It’s recommended that you load your tickets into the digital wallet in advance and make sure your phone is fully charged before approaching the entry gates at Lambeau Field. It’s also recommended you share the tickets in advance with everyone in your group going to the game.

This isn’t the end of a popular souvenir. The Packers say season ticket holders will receive commemorative paper tickets at the end of the season.

The Packers note the NFL has been moving towards mobile ticketing in recent years, most obviously at this year’s Super Bowl. The Milwaukee Bucks NBA team and Milwaukee Brewers MLB team have also moved to mobile-only ticketing. Lambeau Field also accelerated its move to cashless transactions at the stadium and grab-and-go concession stands during the pandemic.

Season ticket holders who don’t have a smartphone or an email address are asked to call or visit the Green Bay Packers ticket office for help.

