Pepin Co. dairy breakfast to be held Saturday morning

The 2021 Town & Country Dairy Breakfast will feature several Wisconsin-made dairy products.
The 2021 Town & Country Dairy Breakfast will feature several Wisconsin-made dairy products.((Source: Pixabay))
By Jimmie Kaska
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT
TOWN OF LIMA, Wis. (WEAU) - Billing it as one of Wisconsin’s largest dairy breakfasts in Wisconsin’s smallest county, Pepin Co.’s dairy breakfast is being held Saturday, June 12 from 6:30 until 11 a.m. east of Durand in the Town of Lima.

The 2021 Town & Country Dairy Breakfast will feature several Wisconsin-made dairy products, and walking tours of the host’s farm, Weiss Family Farm.

Attendees will receive a breakfast that includes pancakes, sausage, cheese, fried cheese curds, pudding, ice cream, juice, and milk, as well as real maple syrup made in Pepin Co.

The event is free with donations appreciated and is located at W4230 County Road R, Durand, Wis. The event’s Facebook page indicates that COVID-19 practices will be in place for the dairy breakfast.

