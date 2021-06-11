Advertisement

Republicans vote to extend land stewardship program 4 years

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee has voted to extend Wisconsin’s contentious land stewardship program for four years, rather than another decade as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wanted.

The Joint Finance Committee also voted Thursday to provide half the funding for the stewardship program than Evers wanted.

Evers proposed $70 million a year in borrowing authority and Republicans approved $32 million annually. That is currently the amount allowed.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources uses stewardship funding to purchase land for the state and help conservation organizations purchase land.

