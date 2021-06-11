Advertisement

Tickets available for Chippewa Humane Association raffle

By Danielle Wagner
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT
CHIPPEWA COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - Get your tickets for the Chippewa Humane Association MEGA Raffle 2021.

Only 1,500 tickets will be sold. Tickets cost $25 each or five tickets for $100. The drawing will be held July 31 (you do not have to be present at the Chippewa Humane Association to win).

Tickets are sold at the following locations:

* Country Treasures-Chippewa falls

* Chippewa River Distillery

* WI Fleet Service LLC

* Chippewa Vet Clinic

* Riverview Vet Clinic

* The Crows Nest-Jim Falls

* Chippewa Farm Service

* Chippewa Humane Association

