Tickets available for Chippewa Humane Association raffle
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT
CHIPPEWA COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - Get your tickets for the Chippewa Humane Association MEGA Raffle 2021.
Only 1,500 tickets will be sold. Tickets cost $25 each or five tickets for $100. The drawing will be held July 31 (you do not have to be present at the Chippewa Humane Association to win).
Tickets are sold at the following locations:
* Country Treasures-Chippewa falls
* Chippewa River Distillery
* WI Fleet Service LLC
* Chippewa Vet Clinic
* Riverview Vet Clinic
* The Crows Nest-Jim Falls
* Chippewa Farm Service
* Chippewa Humane Association
