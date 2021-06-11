Wisconsin COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall in Friday’s DHS update

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Friday’s Wisconsin Department of Health Services dashboard for COVID-19 shows that the seven-day average for new positive cases of the virus are at the lowest levels since late March of 2020.

The seven-day average for cases dipped from 129 to 121 in Friday’s update from Thursday, continuing a trend of slowly declining case totals, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19.

Vaccination totals have also slowed considerably, with the current seven-day averages close to where Wisconsin was in administering the vaccine during the first month that vaccines were approved for emergency use, in December and January.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Overall in the state, 43.8% of people have completed their vaccine series and 48.9% have received at least one dose. The number of vaccines administered to Wisconsinites has risen above 5.2 million, with 64,035 doses being administered this week. 80% of 65 and older residents in Wisconsin have completed their vaccine series Friday.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The number of COVID-19 cases reported daily continues to decrease in the Badger State, as health officials confirm 135 cases Friday. There have been more than 611,000 cases recorded to date since the start of the pandemic. The new seven-day rolling average has fallen Friday, dipping to 121 cases. Of the 7,206 deaths reported from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, DHS adds one person has died Friday from the virus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospital admissions fell to 39 per day, the lowest 7-day average in our records going back to September 14, 2020. Thursday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association said 146 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 53 in intensive care. These are the lowest numbers in at least 10 months.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

