Advertisement

Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial

By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - President Joe Biden said on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial.

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club. Biden said in a statement Saturday that he has “stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose” and described the club as “hallowed ground.”

The president emphasized that the country must do more to reduce gun violence, such as banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in regulations that enable gun buyers to bypass background checks. Biden said the nation must acknowledge that gun violence has hurt members of the LGBTQ community

“We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women — especially transgender women of color,” Biden said.

White House advisers Susan Rice and Cedric Richmond hosted a virtual roundtable on Friday with LGBTQ leaders, gun violence survivors and gun control advocates.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, walked Saturday with the crowd for the Capitol Pride Walk And Rally in Washington.

“We still have so much to do,” Harris said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casandra Kozlowski
Juneau Co. 15-year-old found safe
Storm damage
Stormy weather causes damage in Dunn & Pierce Counties
OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense...
Barron Co. Sheriff injured in pursuit of OWI suspect
Gary King has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards employees.
UPDATE: Former DA representing Eau Claire Co. DA Gary King releases statement

Latest News

United Soccer League
Eau Claire soccer tournament brings hundreds into town
Group helps build 15 beds for kids in need
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for Bunks Across America
Dairy breakfast 2021
Pepin Co. celebrates the 33rd annual dairy breakfast
Milwaukee police investigating rash of weekend shootings
National Get Outdoors Day
Central Wisconsin celebrates National Get Outdoors Day