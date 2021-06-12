Advertisement

Carjacker returns to scene of crime to return toddler to mom

Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Illinois (AP) - A man who carjacked a woman’s SUV on Chicago’s West Side returned to the scene of the crime moments later after realizing the woman’s 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat.

Police say the woman was delivering food about 6:40 p.m. Friday when a man pulled her out of her Nissan SUV and drove off.

The suspect drove around the block and returned the toddler to her mother unharmed before driving off again in the SUV. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the vehicle later was found abandoned.

The 26-year-old woman suffered bruising in the attack and was treated and released at a hospital.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Chicago Sun-Times.)

Most Read

Casandra Kozlowski
Juneau Co. 15-year-old found safe
Storm damage
Stormy weather causes damage in Dunn & Pierce Counties
OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense...
Barron Co. Sheriff injured in pursuit of OWI suspect
Gary King has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards employees.
UPDATE: Former DA representing Eau Claire Co. DA Gary King releases statement

Latest News

United Soccer League
Eau Claire soccer tournament brings hundreds into town
Group helps build 15 beds for kids in need
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for Bunks Across America
Dairy breakfast 2021
Pepin Co. celebrates the 33rd annual dairy breakfast
Milwaukee police investigating rash of weekend shootings
National Get Outdoors Day
Central Wisconsin celebrates National Get Outdoors Day