Central Wisconsin celebrates National Get Outdoors Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - National Get Outdoors Day encourages people to recreate outside. Several people in central Wisconsin participated in the day by enjoying some of their favorite outdoor activities.

Experienced kayaker Theresa Goss said she took advantage of the day to perfect her favorite summer activity.

“We get out about 3-4 times a year and it was a perfect day,” Goss said.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages people to try a new outdoor activity on this day.

DNR Warden Jacob Holsclaw said people should always have water, snacks and let someone know their whereabouts.

“If you’re going to be going somewhere for a while, especially somewhere that you’re not familiar with, let family or friends know where you’re going,” Holsclaw said. “Let them know when you’re going to be back.

He said making sure you’re able to call someone in case of an emergency is important when recreating outdoors.

“When you’re going on a boat and if you’re in the middle of the lake and something breaks down,” Holsclaw explained, “if you don’t have cellphone, it’s going to be hard to call for someone to help you out.”

