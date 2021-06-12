Advertisement

Eau Claire soccer tournament brings hundreds into town

United Soccer League
United Soccer League(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a busy weekend at Eau Claire Soccer Park as the Eau Claire United Soccer tournament brought about 1,500 athletes to the area. The annual soccer tournament has been around for nearly 30 years, involving over 100 teams from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. On average the event brings in about 4,000 – 6,000 people to Eau Claire. Tournament director, Doug Morosky says this is one of the biggest sporting events the city has seen in quite some time.

“It’s a big event for the city the economy and more importantly the kids. Basically, we have the Chippewa Valley region and then majority of the Midwest states come and participate. We’ve got over 100 teams this year which is lower than normal but with the circumstances we understood,” Morosky said.

The tournament began Friday and runs through Sunday.

