OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Indiana man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol, accused of operating a vehicle under the influence with three children in the vehicle.

24-year-old Terry C. Jackson of Gary, Indiana was stopped by a Trooper for speeding. This happened just after 2 p.m. Friday, June 11 on I-94 westbound at mile marker 60 in Eau Claire County.

During the traffic stop, the Trooper detected the odor of marijuana. After a field sobriety test, Jackson was arrested.

Passengers in the vehicle included an adult man, a four-year-old, a three-year-old and a one-year-old.

A blood test was obtained from Jackson at a local hospital and he was released to responsible party. Jackson was also cited for speeding and operating without a license.

