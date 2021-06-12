Kelly 2nd, Stricker tied for 15th after first-round of AmFam Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Family Insurance Championship returned to University Ridge for the first time in two years and defending champion Jerry Kelly once again played some of the best golf on Friday.

The Madison native shot 67 to finish five-under and sit second in the standings behind only Miguel Angel Jimenez who is seven-under through one round.

Kelly had an eagle on the second hole then three birdies over the last nine to finish with 67 on the day. While his play helped calm him, the home Wisconsin crowed pleased Kelly even more.

“They’ve (Wisconsin fans) have done so much for me that they still constantly bring me up. That’s what it does it puts me in a happy place and as my wife says when I’m in a happy place I play well. Usually it takes Hawaii or something like that but home is definitely a happy place.”

Tournament host and fellow Madison native, Steve Stricker is tied for 15th after shooting 70 to sit two-under. Stricker had a pair of birdies on the front nine and then an eagle on the 16th hole and birdie on 18 as he was in the first group to finish on Friday.

“I see Jerry’s playing well. I don’t want to lose touch and three shots is nothing.” Stricker said when asked about Kelly playing in the group behind him but fighting for first.

“We got two days and anything can happen out here. I’m going to have to play well I’m going to have to play better.”

Andy North made it 50 years of playing professional golf by competing in the AmFam Championship for the first time. He finished seven-over and wouldn’t let his competitive nature go when asked if he’s just participating to have fun.

“I hit some better shots at the end. I just couldn’t make a swing early on. You know I’m sure there were a couple of solid shots out there but there weren’t very many.” North said after mentioning how his back bothered him all day, thus affecting his swing.

“You know it was just kind of slapping it around and I really played the last five holes well enough to be a couple under par and I played it one over. That’s kind of how it goes.”

Madison East product Mario Tiziani shot 76 on the day. Angel Jimenez is seeking his 11th PGA Tour Champions title this weekend.

