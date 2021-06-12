Advertisement

Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man described in court records as a heroin and cocaine trafficking ringleader has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Joseph Copeland, whose nickname was “Joe Millionaire,” was sentenced on Friday. The 42-year-old was arrested in 2018 after spending a decade transporting drugs between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Six other men also were charged in the trafficking operation.

Along with the 10-year prison term, Copeland was ordered to forfeit his automobile.

Copeland’s lawyer requested that Copeland receive proper health care in prison because he has diabetes and had been shot at least four times.

