Oakwood Hills senior living brings back some normalcy for residents

By Leeann Stapleton
Updated: 21 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Oakwood Hills senior living hosted a “Grand Carnival Day” for its residents. This event brought back some normalcy those living there.

After more than a year, group activities have resumed. The carnival included live music, snow cones, cornhole and shuffleboard. There was even an opportunity to play a game to win a tasty treat.

“We have a ring toss game where they can try to throw the ring and win a consumable item. Pringles, cream soda, things like that. Things they really miss,” Jenny Schoof, manager of Oakwood Hills, said.

Schoof said she wanted to nostalgia be a part of the carnival theme.

“It’s really something they miss when they think about the summer growing up and being out at their small town carnivals. That was the big picture of it for them,” Schoof said.

Oakwood Hills resident Pat Hanson enjoyed the days festivities, and like most of the other residents, she’s looking forward to getting back the other activities she enjoyed before the pandemic.

“We usually take picnics and go up to Irvine Park in the winter time to see the lights and we do a lot of different things,” Hanson said.

Schoof hopes to be able to hold a large event like this carnival every two weeks. The community and friends and family of the residents are all welcome to join.

