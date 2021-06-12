Organic Valley reaches record sales in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A national organic food brand and one of the largest organic farmer cooperatives in the country recorded over $1.2 billion in sales in 2020 for the first time ever.

Organic Valley, which is based in based in La Farge, Wisconsin, explained it was able to hold a steady pay price for its family farmers, improve their financials and grow demand for organic dairy products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Bob Kirchoff stated that the company works to provide organic family farms the opportunity to thrive.

“Family farms care for animals, steward natural resources, produce nourishing food, strengthen rural communities, and pass that care on from one generation to the next, giving all of us a better food system for tomorrow,” said Kirchoff.

Compared to 2019, the company adds that it improved its consolidated net income by more than $48 million in 2020.

