Pepin Co. celebrates the 33rd annual dairy breakfast

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 33rd annual Pepin County Dairy Breakfast was held this morning at Weiss Family Farms Following last year’s unique drive-through event. The gathering Saturday was, mostly, back to normal. The event started earlier in the morning to try to keep the crowd smaller and did not include some of the kid activities as it normally would. However, Chairman of the Dairy Promotion Committee, Randy Kollar says he suspects this could be one of the largest turnouts the event has ever seen.

“Dairy breakfast is a great opportunity to get people who maybe don’t have the farm connection out to the farm today to have breakfast see some equipment see the cattle learn how the cattle are fed how the calves are raised its just a great opportunity for the rural an urban person to meet each other,” Koller said.

He estimates more than 2,100 people came through this morning.

