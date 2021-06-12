Advertisement

Pepin Co. celebrates the 33rd annual dairy breakfast

Dairy breakfast 2021
Dairy breakfast 2021(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 33rd annual Pepin County Dairy Breakfast was held this morning at Weiss Family Farms Following last year’s unique drive-through event. The gathering Saturday was, mostly, back to normal. The event started earlier in the morning to try to keep the crowd smaller and did not include some of the kid activities as it normally would. However, Chairman of the Dairy Promotion Committee, Randy Kollar says he suspects this could be one of the largest turnouts the event has ever seen.

“Dairy breakfast is a great opportunity to get people who maybe don’t have the farm connection out to the farm today to have breakfast see some equipment see the cattle learn how the cattle are fed how the calves are raised its just a great opportunity for the rural an urban person to meet each other,” Koller said.

He estimates more than 2,100 people came through this morning.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casandra Kozlowski
Juneau Co. 15-year-old found safe
Storm damage
Stormy weather causes damage in Dunn & Pierce Counties
OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense...
Barron Co. Sheriff injured in pursuit of OWI suspect
Gary King has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards employees.
UPDATE: Former DA representing Eau Claire Co. DA Gary King releases statement

Latest News

United Soccer League
Eau Claire soccer tournament brings hundreds into town
Group helps build 15 beds for kids in need
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for Bunks Across America
Milwaukee police investigating rash of weekend shootings
National Get Outdoors Day
Central Wisconsin celebrates National Get Outdoors Day