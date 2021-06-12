Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for Bunks Across America

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today, a nation-wide nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, worked towards a goal of making more than 8,000 beds. The beds, made every year during Bunks Across America, go to children who are currently sleeping on the floor, or in other less than desirable conditions. The Chippewa Falls Chapter gathered at their warehouse this morning, with the help of more than 25 volunteers and materials donated by Chippewa Elks Lodge, the group was able to have a very productive build.

“We started trying to make ten beds our volunteers were moving quick so we ended up making 15 beds today … all of our beds are stacked ready to be delivered to families so hopefully we will be able to get those out to families soon with requests online that are made on our website but we have a good inventory now that’s stacked up and beds that are ready to be delivered to families in the area,” said Micah Burch, Co-Chair of the Chippewa Falls Chapter.

Information on how to request a bed for a family in need is available here. WI-Chippewa Co | Sleep in Heavenly Peace (shpbeds.org)

