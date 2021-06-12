Advertisement

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for Bunks Across America

Group helps build 15 beds for kids in need
Group helps build 15 beds for kids in need(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today, a nation-wide nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, worked towards a goal of making more than 8,000 beds. The beds, made every year during Bunks Across America, go to children who are currently sleeping on the floor, or in other less than desirable conditions. The Chippewa Falls Chapter gathered at their warehouse this morning, with the help of more than 25 volunteers and materials donated by Chippewa Elks Lodge, the group was able to have a very productive build.

“We started trying to make ten beds our volunteers were moving quick so we ended up making 15 beds today … all of our beds are stacked ready to be delivered to families so hopefully we will be able to get those out to families soon with requests online that are made on our website but we have a good inventory now that’s stacked up and beds that are ready to be delivered to families in the area,” said Micah Burch, Co-Chair of the Chippewa Falls Chapter.

Information on how to request a bed for a family in need is available here. WI-Chippewa Co | Sleep in Heavenly Peace (shpbeds.org)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casandra Kozlowski
Juneau Co. 15-year-old found safe
Storm damage
Stormy weather causes damage in Dunn & Pierce Counties
OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense...
Barron Co. Sheriff injured in pursuit of OWI suspect
Gary King has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards employees.
UPDATE: Former DA representing Eau Claire Co. DA Gary King releases statement

Latest News

United Soccer League
Eau Claire soccer tournament brings hundreds into town
Dairy breakfast 2021
Pepin Co. celebrates the 33rd annual dairy breakfast
Milwaukee police investigating rash of weekend shootings
National Get Outdoors Day
Central Wisconsin celebrates National Get Outdoors Day