Stormy weather causes damage in Dunn & Pierce Counties

Storm damage
Storm damage(WEAU)
By Staff
Updated: 22 hours ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Strong storms rolled through Dunn County Friday afternoon causing damage and power outages.

WEAU’s photographer noticed some trees uprooted in Menomonie. WEAU also received reports of uprooted trees and other damage in Pierce County.

The storm system brought strong winds. A gust of 75 miles per hour was logged at the airport in Red Wing, Minnesota before crossing into Wisconsin.

Dunn Energy Cooperative posted this message on its Facebook page Friday evening: “Crews are still out working. The damage to poles and trees is making for slow going, not to mention the heat.”

In Pierce County, if you were affected by the storm and need officer assistance, please call the non-emergency dispatch line 715-273-5051. If you plan on filing an insurance claim, please also call Emergency Management 715-273-6751.

