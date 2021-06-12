Advertisement

Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports

2.03 million travelers were screened at airport security checkpoints on Friday.
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - The airline industry’s recovery from the pandemic passed a milestone as more than 2 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday for the first time since early March 2020.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Saturday that 2.03 million travelers were screened at airport security checkpoints on Friday.

Airline bookings have been picking up since around February, as more Americans were vaccinated against COVID-19 and – at least within the United States – travel restrictions such as mandatory quarantines began to ease.

1.8 million travelers went through airports at the start of Memorial Day weekend in May.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

