Altoona Athletic Booster Club hosts first bike ride fundraiser

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Bike riders hit the roads Sunday in the inaugural Ride the Rails bike ride fundraiser event hosted by the Altoona Athletic Booster Club.

The event, which started in Altoona near the Hobbs Sports Center, had three courses.

One course was 63 miles. Another was 32 miles. There was also a six-mile family course.

Susan Rowe, the Altoona Athletic Booster Club Fundraising Chair, said organizers came up with the bike ride idea as fundraiser they could host that’s safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our usual big fundraiser was an in-person event and with COVID we were looking for something that was outdoors and COVID-friendly and an event that sort of supports health and activity, which is what we’re all about with the Athletic Boosters,” she said.

Registration cost $40 per person and $60 for a family.

Participants also received a t-shirt and gift bag.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.