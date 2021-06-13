Advertisement

Altoona Athletic Booster Club hosts first bike ride fundraiser

People on their bikes at the Ride the Rails bike ride fundraiser in Altoona, Wis.
People on their bikes at the Ride the Rails bike ride fundraiser in Altoona, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Bike riders hit the roads Sunday in the inaugural Ride the Rails bike ride fundraiser event hosted by the Altoona Athletic Booster Club.

The event, which started in Altoona near the Hobbs Sports Center, had three courses.

One course was 63 miles. Another was 32 miles. There was also a six-mile family course.

Susan Rowe, the Altoona Athletic Booster Club Fundraising Chair, said organizers came up with the bike ride idea as fundraiser they could host that’s safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our usual big fundraiser was an in-person event and with COVID we were looking for something that was outdoors and COVID-friendly and an event that sort of supports health and activity, which is what we’re all about with the Athletic Boosters,” she said.

Registration cost $40 per person and $60 for a family.

Participants also received a t-shirt and gift bag.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
Storm damage
Stormy weather causes damage in Dunn & Pierce Counties
Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense...
Barron Co. Sheriff injured in pursuit of OWI suspect
A Facebook post from the Black Creek Police Department's page celebrates its popsicle handout.
Black Creek Police won’t let naysayer deter them from community outreach
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Carjacker returns to scene of crime to return toddler to mom

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (6/13/21)
Members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department mist hives carrying millions of bees traveling...
Green Bay Metro Fire Department creates buzz by rescuing bees, hive
Instead of a normal Sunday service at First Presbyterian Church, parishioners gathered outside...
Eau Claire church hosts animal blessing
An elections worker rubs his head in the closing hours where absentee ballots were processed at...
Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship