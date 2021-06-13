Chippewa Valley pride in the park held in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - June is pride month and the Chippewa Valley pride in the park was held in Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park. Organizers have been holding this event at Phoenix park for the past few years. It was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the theme was “Uplift”. Jason Bennett and his husband Dan Bennett-Hardy are the organizers of the event want this years theme to make people feel welcomed and loved.

“I think this is such a great theme to have after the year we’ve had. We’re trying to uplift people to know they’re are loved and accepted,” Dan said.

Jason and Dan expected about 200 people to come out. They belive that double that number to out to support the LGBTQ plus community. For some, this was their first pride event after coming out. 13-year-old Sephtis Randall was excited to attend her first pride event and be around other individuals that she can relate to.

“It just makes me feel overwhelmed with joy because I feel welcomed, like I found my people,” Randall said.

For Alexis Artisensi, she has attended numerous pride events in the past as an ally. This year she attended pride in the park for first time after coming out herself.

“I’m just so happy Eau Claire is providing a space for the community and everybody that I’ve passed is so supportive,” Artisensi said.

There were a variety of booths with vendors and resources for the LBGTQ plus community.

“To have vendors selling stuff so I can take a piece of it home with me just makes me really happy,” Artisensi said.

Organizers of the Chippewa Valley pride in the park plan to continue to have this event in Phoenix park because it is an easy downtown location for many.

