Eau Claire church hosts animal blessing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some furry friends spent their Sunday morning at First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire for the 20th annual animal blessing ceremony.

Instead of a normal Sunday service, parishioners gathered outside to pray with their pets.

The church’s pastor, Rev. Kathy Reid Walker said First Presbyterian hosts the annual event because it’s an Earth Care Congregation.

“That means that we really believe that we’re called to care for creation and we care for all of god’s creatures,” she said. “Today, we especially are thinking about the animals.”

Walker said while this year’s event was held in-person. In 2020, the pandemic forced the church to move it online with people showing their animals through their webcams.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.