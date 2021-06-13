Advertisement

Green Bay Metro Fire Department creates buzz by rescuing bees, hive

Members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department mist hives carrying millions of bees traveling...
Members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department mist hives carrying millions of bees traveling to Michigan's Upper Peninsula from Florida in order to keep it cool after the truck hauling them blew a tire.(Green Bay Metro Fire Department/Bee Friends Farm)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Millions of bees on their way to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are safe after members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department came to the aid of a company hauling them and their hives Saturday afternoon.

According to Battalion Chief Eric Jeltema, crews were called to the parking lot of Rivera Lanes off of University Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m.

That’s where they found Bee Friends Farm, hauling roughly 7,000,000 bees from Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan - however, a tire on the truck had blown while on the way north.

Jeltema says a total of five firefighters were at the scene, and sprayed water from a hose in the general direction of the hives - just enough water to create a mist. He says the firefighters didn’t want to fully soak the hives.

No one wore their turnout gear during the initial call because they were far enough away, and the only equipment needed was the hose.

Although one or two people got stung, Jeltema says the injuries weren’t anything major.

What was going through his mind while at the scene?

“I was afraid of getting stung,” said Jeltema. “I also didn’t want to get too much water on there, just enough to cool it.”

Firefighters were on the scene for about 15 minutes.

However, Jeltema said crews had to return to the lot because when the tire crew showed up, the bees swarmed their equipment, and firefighters were needed to help out.

He adds the crew members did wear their turnout gear for that part of the day.

According to Jeltema, he says between his 16 years of service, and the captain’s 25 years, the department has never had a call like this.

Fire officials add the company regularly makes the trip between Michigan and Florida, saying the bees are brought north in the summer, and are then taken south in the winter.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OWI arrest with three children in the vehicle in Eau Claire Co.
Storm damage
Stormy weather causes damage in Dunn & Pierce Counties
Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense...
Barron Co. Sheriff injured in pursuit of OWI suspect
A Facebook post from the Black Creek Police Department's page celebrates its popsicle handout.
Black Creek Police won’t let naysayer deter them from community outreach
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Carjacker returns to scene of crime to return toddler to mom

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (6/13/21)
People on their bikes at the Ride the Rails bike ride fundraiser in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona Athletic Booster Club hosts first bike ride fundraiser
Instead of a normal Sunday service at First Presbyterian Church, parishioners gathered outside...
Eau Claire church hosts animal blessing
An elections worker rubs his head in the closing hours where absentee ballots were processed at...
Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship